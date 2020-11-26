Meet the Intense Snowblower Built to Clear the Pikes Peak Cog Railway of 10-Foot Drifts

Pikes Peak isn't America's tallest mountain, but it is, without a doubt, its most famous. Hundreds of thousands flock each year to its slopes to witness one of the world's most extreme motor races against a backdrop that inspired America the Beautiful, one perhaps best enjoyed from the Manitou & Pikes Peak Cog Railway (M&PPCR). In October 2017, however, the incredible views were no more after rail service was halted to perform a $100-million renovation job that won't be completed until Spring 2021.

When it is done, it'll be ready to run year-round with the help of a specialized snowblower the M&PPCR ordered from one of the world's most mountainous countries: Switzerland.

Built by Zaugg, the snowblower seen here uses cutting reels nearly four feet across to grind away drifts as deep as 10 feet and as wide as 20, according to Trains Magazine. These will enable the Swiss-built, Mad Max-looking snowblower to break down up to 4,200 tons of snow per hour—that's 2,333 pounds per second—which it can spit as far as 100 feet from the line.