Florida Highway Patrol Adds Hemi-Powered 2019 Dodge Challenger R/T to Its Pursuit Fleet

In addition to the usual Ford Crown Victorias and Dodge Chargers, Florida Highway Patrol actually has a long history of featuring some interesting and untraditional squad cars in its fleet. The list includes old Foxbody “notchback” Ford Mustangs, Chevrolet Camaros, and even the stray Datsun 280Z or Dodge Stealth. But now, there’s a new sheriff in the fleet—well, sort of. Florida Highway Patrol’s Jacksonville Troop G division recently tweeted and shared its latest addition: a brand spankin’ new 2019 Dodge Challenger R/T.

According to the tweet, the new squad car was commissioned to help the outfit combat aggressive driving, which is entirely understandable given the long stretches of highway that span across the peninsula state.

Interestingly, the new Challenger patrol car does without the typical ram or light bar, but it still stays with tradition by utilizing FHP’s usual two-ton beige-on-black color theme.