Dodge Is Probably Showing Off an Electric Muscle Car in August

Dodge, the storied muscle car brand from Auburn Hills, is hosting "Dodge Speed Week" in August, overlapping with the Woodward Dream Cruise. As well as featuring a number of great opportunities to burn rubber and race beneath the lights, the weeklong festival will include several product announcements from the automaker, Dodge announced Thursday. The three consecutive days of brand updates in August are titled "Current," "Gateway," and "Future," which, combined with the context of Dodge's "Never Lift" plan and quotes from the brand's CEO, means we're definitely going to get some more details about Dodge's coming EVs.

It all starts Aug. 12 with the Roadkill Nights event, a celebration of all things fast and loud. That turns into legal drag racing on Woodward Avenue in Detroit the next night. Days 3-5 are when the product announcements happen, the first of which seems like it will be some new information pertaining to the automaker's current stable of muscle cars. The day between the current and future events is unclear. Logically it seems like it might be something of a hybrid of the two first and last days, but we'll have to wait and see.

“There’s no better place to unveil a new performance direction for the Dodge brand than right on Woodward Avenue in metro Detroit, with tens of thousands of our closest fans and friends,” Dodge Chief Executive Officer Tim Kuniskis said. "All I can say is the future of our brand will be on display during Dodge Speed Week, and we’re throwing open our garage doors so our fans can get a peek for themselves. It’s going to be an electric summer for Dodge.”

Dodge has previously given us a hazy peek of its electric future in the form of a teaser video. What we can expect to see based on that teaser is an all-wheel-drive muscle car, very likely packing four-figure horsepower. It's set to arrive by 2024, so it would make sense that we might get more details or see a concept ahead of its reveal.

As far as other announcements go, it's possible they're related to Stellantis' new Hurricane inline-six, or Dodge's current stable of muscle cars; the Charger, Challenger, and Durango SUV.