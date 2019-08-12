Dodge Charger Daytona Pickup Truck Rendering Fulfills Our Wildest Muscle Car Fantasies

Even though Craigslist stands as king of the world's strangest vehicular mashups, others across the internet are using their powers for good rather than horrible, ugly evil. We're sure you won't miss that oddball Chevrolet pickup/party boat when you see this, an old-school Chevy El Camino muscle car that's had plastic surgery to the nth degree. In short, it keeps the quirky-but-cool pickup bed while replacing the front and rear with designs from the Dodge Charger Daytona, making an ultra-sleek, surprisingly rad concept that we wish was real.

The creation was penned by Abimelec Design, the same mastermind behind the crazy "Hemi Under Glass" Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat. We're not sure what engine they've envisioned to sit under the hood, but we know one thing: the exterior is spot-on. Who would've thought America's favorite ute (sorry, Ford Ranchero) would look so handsome with an aero-focused nose and mountain-like rear spoiler?