This Dormant NY Race Track Is a Fixer-Upper at Just $3.5 Million

If you’ve ever had dreams of running your oval race track and drag strip, we’ve got great news for you. In Barton, New York, just across the Pennsylvania border, there’s an entire race track for sale—facilities, grandstands, and all—and it can be yours for $3.5 million. Sure, you can buy a villa on Lake Como and a Ferrari Roma to go with it for that much money, but at least with this track you gain a whole-ass business, too.

OK, so let’s do this without sounding too much like Bill Hader’s Stefon. Located on 389 acres, this track has everything: a junior NASCAR half-mile banked oval, a fully sanctioned WDRA (World Drag Racing Association) dragstrip, a tower control building, and all of the bleachers, facilities, and snack stands customers might need. Previously, the track was called Skyview Raceway Park but if you buy it, you can call it whatever you want.

LoopNet

The banked oval isn’t in the best of shape, despite only being 10 years old, and its bleachers are small, so it isn’t going to be the main event if it does become a business once again. However, there’s certainly space for more seating if the next owner decides to enhance the oval’s allure. Either way, the attraction here is going to be the eighth-mile drag strip, which is said to have been recently renovated. Not only are there more spectator bleachers, but the concession stands have been upgraded, too. Additionally, there’s a five-mile dirt bike course under construction in the woods.

Since there’s so much land included, you might think there’s plenty of room to build a home, too. No need—the property already has a 2,650 square-footer with three bedrooms and two baths. So you can live right there with a massive race track in your backyard, the dream life of most car nerds. Who doesn’t want to wake up every day and smell burning fuel and rubber along with their morning coffee?

