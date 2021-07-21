For Sale: $1M House on a Race Track That’s Really a Two-Bed Garage

While you, unfortunately, won't own the associated race track, you will have a private gated entrance to it, shared only with your like-minded neighbor who has an identical garage-house. You will also receive a "good neighbor pass" to BIR-sanctioned events like the NHRA Nationals. If you're just out for a grocery run, take the public road-facing gate. You'll have to navigate the winding, racecar-themed driveway to get there though. Now, I'm not telling you to get any ideas, but it sure as hell looks like it would be fun to rip around in a go-kart.

We're not sure how, but this house has apparently been for seeking new ownership for 40 days. You can change that, though, for the small sum of $999,999, according to Zillow. And in this market? Just how can you afford not to?

