Kart Racer Who Hurled Bumper at Opponent Gets 15-Year Racing Ban

Back in October of last year, we showed you a video of a disgruntled kart racing driver recklessly throwing a piece of bodywork at one of his on-track rivals. For obvious reasons, the video went viral and earned Luca Corberi worldwide condemnation for his actions. Nearly six months later, the FIA is now officially condemning such actions by issuing the Italian racer a 15-year ban from any form of motor racing sanctioned by the federation, which is essentially everything from karting all the way up to Formula 1. According to Autosport, Corberi's defense tried its best to reduce that ban to just one racing event, but it was unsuccessful. It even attempted to cite similar guidelines for cross-country skiing—because what else is more similar to karting than skiing?—claiming that "an athlete was only suspended for one competition for assaulting a competitor."

F1 Feeder Series - Twitter

Of course, the FIA didn't buy that crap and upheld the hefty 15-year ban. And considering Corberi had already pledged to never race again, it shouldn't be too big of a deal for the once-aspiring racer. Corberi was filmed throwing his kart's front bumper at fellow competitor Paolo Ippolito while at a nationals race at the South Garda Karting Circuit in Lonato, Italy. As the video below shows, Corberi carefully waited until Ippolito came around the corner so he could hit him, but ultimately missed and managed to hit another driver who had nothing to do with the situation.