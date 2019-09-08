Formula 3 Driver Suffers Broken Vertebra After Being Launched Into Aerial Flip by Sausage Kerb
Alex Peroni was able to walk away from the high-flying incident that landed him in the fencing at Italy's famed Monza circuit.
A mysteriously placed sausage kerb has been removed from the final Parbolica corner at Monza following a collision with one that launched Formula 3 driver Alex Peroni’s car into a flipping airborne mess. The high-speed crash resulted in a broken vertebra for the Australian, but as we saw last week at Spa with the tragic death of F2 racer Anthoine Hubert, it could've ended much worse.
As funny as they sound, sausage kerbs have nothing to do with breakfast, or any other meal for that matter. They’re not a new thing in motorsport, but are a fairly recent development for Formula 1, having been put in place to discourage drivers from running wide around turns. They look a bit like ramps, and as we can see from the video, hitting one at speed can have disastrous consequences. Peroni’s car was launched after swinging wide on Monza’s final corner leading to the start/finish straight, raining down pieces of bodywork and flipping around in the process. It finally came to a rest after hitting a barrier and landing in the fencing.
In light of the Formula 2 crash that killed Anthoine Hubert last week and the fact that Peroni’s wreck certainly could’ve ended much differently than it did, it's understandable that the sausage kerb was removed from the run-off area. It’s hard to imagine any safe way to discourage drivers from going wide in these races because even small obstacles tend to cause big problems for cars that travel at such speeds.
Thankfully for Peroni, he walked away from the crash. He later reported pain and a broken vertebra was confirmed, but given the intensity of his crash, this is possibly the best outcome anyone could hope for.
