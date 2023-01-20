GM Confirms a New Small-Block V8 Is Coming

General Motors is one of the companies that wants to completely transition its lineup to electric-only by 2035. That's more than a decade away, though. Between now and then, we'll be getting a next-generation small-block V8.

The news was confirmed in a press release by the automaker that described "$854 million to prepare [engine] facilities to produce the company’s sixth generation Small Block V-8." This appears to be the first time the company has mentioned a new version of the engine. The current fifth-gen small-block debuted in the 2014 Corvette C7, almost a decade ago. It currently powers a variety of vehicles in the automaker's lineup.

GM showed its hand a little bit in the announcement. It stated that the sixth-gen small block will "strengthen our industry-leading lineup of full-size pickups and SUVs." That means we'll still be seeing V8-powered behemoths on the road for the foreseeable future. It didn't mention anything about the Corvette, Camaro, or other recipients of the engine, though. Keep in mind the C8 Corvette Stingray still receives a fifth-gen small block, the LT2.

The small-block Chevy has been produced in one version or another since 1954. Modern versions of the powerplant share the same bore spacing and a few other features with the original engine, although it has been heavily reworked.

The previous fourth generation of the engine was produced starting in 2005. Small block Chevy generations have historically lasted between 10 and 15 years, except for the first generation that lasted much longer.