Money No Object, Which Race Track Would You Rent for a Day?

Maybe I’m in the minority, here, but I like seeing billionaires using their virtually unlimited funds to do silly, fun, harmless stuff. It’s a refreshing change from them buying elections and hoarding natural resources, amirite? One Bugatti Bolide owner recently rented the Circuit of the Americas Formula 1 track as soon as he took delivery of his hypercar. That’s the kind of stuff billionaires should be doing for fun. But it also got me thinking: Which track would I rent if I had similarly deep pockets?

I regretfully admit that I don’t have a ton of track experience, but I’ve been to a few. The most famous, impressive track I’ve ever driven was the Autodromo di Vallelunga outside of Rome. That was fun, and it’s an iconic circuit so it felt special, but it wasn’t overly impressive as far as tracks go and wouldn’t be the track I rented. I’d have to choose a track I’ve always dreamed of and there are a few that come to mind, but if I had to choose just one, it’d definitely be Laguna Seca.

Getty

I know, it’s an obvious choice, too, but I’m not looking for cool car guy points. Laguna Seca was the track for me as a kid playing Gran Turismo 3, dreaming of a blue Dodge Viper with a single white stripe down the center. A few years back I was fortunate enough to go to Laguna for the Monterey Motorsports Reunion, during Monterey Car Week, which was a treat for my inner 12-year-old. For those who’ve never been, there’s a cool viewing area at the top of the hill next to the iconic Corkscrew. Sitting up there, enjoying a beer from the little bar they had set up, I couldn’t help but be jealous of every driver twisting their way down. So if funds weren’t an issue, and I could rent any track in the world for a day, I’d spend 24 hours mastering the Corkscrew. I’d also have them swap the signs back to “Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca” because it’s the only name I recognize.

However, I’m intentionally not completing my childhood dream and bringing a first-gen Viper, as I’d like to survive the day. Instead, I’d bring another car I coveted from the era, one that’s likely more fun anyway: A Ferrari 360 Modena with a gated six-speed manual.

Others in the office chimed in and said Spa-Francorchamps, Ascari Resort, Road America, and Suzuka. All good choices, but I’ll stick with Laguna. What about you?

