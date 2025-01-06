This Incredible Street Fighter Gauge Cluster Is Why Digital Gauges Were Invented

Ford thought it was cute last year when it gave the Mustang retro Fox-body gauge graphics. Lexus one-upped it with a collection of hot-swappable gauge designs from classic Toyotas. But they’ve got nothin’ on this tuner, whose Nissan 300ZX build has its speed, revs, and a bunch of other data displayed on what looks like a round of Street Fighter.

The video comes from California-based tuner Michael Uehli, who swapped out the original digital gauges from his 1992 300ZX for a more modern aftermarket unit. Then, he added this custom digital gauge layout, which uses a fight from the ’90s arcade game Street Fighter II (which is making me feel incredibly old) to display all important driving info in a pretty clever way.

The fight used to display the gauges is between Street Fighter‘s iconic characters, Ryu and Ken. Ryu’s health bar is the speedometer and Ken’s is the tach. When you rev the engine, Ryu does his classic Hadouken energy blast, with the blast’s length also depicting revs. Ken hopes you don’t hit redline, though, otherwise he gets hit with by the Hadouken. Underneath the fight is other relevant info like current gear, boost pressure, oil pressure, and battery voltage. For aging millennials like myself who played a ton of Street Fighter II as kids, this is kickass.

You can have it, too, as the Street Fighter gauges aren’t exclusive to Uehli’s 300ZX. The custom dash layout was designed by GasketFuka (think that’s a family name?), and it only costs $10. As long as you have the right digital gauge screen, you can download and install this layout and have some sweet ’90s arcade game vibes with every rev. Street Fighter isn’t the only layout GasketFuka has: there’s a Dragon Ball Z layout, a Family Guy one, and even a setup that pays homage to the A70 Toyota Supra’s ’80s-era digital gauges, among others.

Would you get sick of seeing Street Fighter, or any animated gauge screen like this, every day? Probably. But for a track car or a project car, dash layouts like this add a ton of fun and make every drive a special occasion. Knowing me, though, they’d distract me too much and I’d be in the tire wall before turn three.

