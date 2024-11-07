Mazda Quietly Announces Brand New Gas Engine: Meet the Skyactiv-Z

I don’t think anyone can dispute that Mazda is for the people. That it keeps the Miata humble and therefore objectively great is all I need to defend my case, but there’s also the fact that the automaker loves experimenting with gas engines. They’re as much about efficiency as they are about enjoyment, which is where the innovative Skyactiv-X powerplant came into play in 2019. It’s an internal combustion engine that combines diesel-like compression ignition with spark plugs—a true standout in the mass market. Soon, though, it will go away, but at least Mazda is following it up with a new ICE called the Skyactiv-Z in 2027.

The manufacturer announced this in an investors’ deck earlier this week, elaborating a little so we know some of what to expect. The Skyactiv-Z will be a four-cylinder that takes inspiration from Mazda’s recent crop of inline-sixes. Specifically, it will implement lessons learned from those engines’ combustion technology which results in better environmental numbers.

It’s called the lambda one combustion method, which I can’t pretend to be an expert on. Instead, I’ll let Mazda sum it up. It’s “a theoretical combustion method,” according to this document, that “achieves high thermal efficiency by realizing super lean burn combustion over a wider range from low to high rpm, to provide excellent environmental performance and driving performance.” From the sounds of it, more of the fuel will be burned cleanly throughout the rev range, providing obvious advantages for emissions and sportiness. Wasted gas is exactly that, and cutting down on it seems to be Mazda’s core focus here as it targets LEV4/Tier 4 emissions standards in the United States.

As for Skyactiv-X, it’s one of those engines we’ll look back on fondly despite its flaws. Some reviewers have criticized it for the odd noises it emits, like the clacking noises a diesel would make when it’s cold. It’s also much more complex than a normal gasser, which could mean more complicated repairs. But I reckon anyone who loves invention can appreciate a 2.0-liter commuter car engine that breaks from the status quo in pursuit of better fuel economy and performance.

The high-compression Skyactiv-G platform will also be replaced by the Z, though I’m not sure we’ll be talking much about that one in years to come. They’re fine engines with a focus on fuel economy, but in terms of super intriguing engineering, there’s not as much to ogle at as there was with the X. Obviously, that’s OK—not everything has to be some novel idea.

This news proves that Mazda will continue to be for the people, developing new gas engines for as long as the world’s governments allow it to. And as long as there’s still hope for Wankel rotary range extenders, that’s just icing on the cake.

