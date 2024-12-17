Looks Like Lexus Is Doing Swappable Retro Gauges Too With LFA, AE86 Themes

Lexus revealed its electric LF-ZL concept car last year as a big, coupe-like SUV. It’s about the size of a Lincoln Navigator with so many pointy angles and sharp lines it almost looks dangerous to touch. While its technical details are still under wraps, Lexus recently showed off one of its new party tricks that I really hope makes it to production: customizable gauges that mimic those of classic Toyotas.

Remember when Ford gave the Mustang digital gauge skins from the Fox Body and SVT Cobra Mustangs? This is similar, only better. Not only is Lexus’ list of classic skins more extensive and varied, but it’s also easier to switch on the fly.

To the left of the digital instrument cluster is another touchscreen that houses a full list of classic Toyota gauges to cycle through. As you scroll through the tiles of different classic models, you can see the vehicle pictured on both screens so you even know what the classic car looked like. Once you pick one, the digital display changes into the gauge cluster from the chosen car. Neat!

The swappable gauges are in this concept, the LF-ZL, in case you were curious. Lexus

Lexus also deserves some kudos for the model choices. The only gauges it actually previews in the video are from the Lexus LFA, with its fantastic central tach. But you can also choose the Toyota Century, AE86, the breathtaking 2000GT, Toyota’s Le Mans race car, and even an FJ40 Land Cruiser. While those are the only choices Lexus showed off in the video, more can always be added later via over-the-air updates, as Ford does. Hopefully they’re free.

This isn’t an original idea but it seems like the best execution yet. While it isn’t exactly useful, as it just changes the look of the gauges, it is fun. And do we really need sensible excuses to have fun?

