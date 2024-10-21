Joyride Crash Leaves Lamborghini Huracan Totally Unrecognizable

I can’t blame anyone for wanting a spirited drive in a Lamborghini Huracan. It’s a stunning supercar with a naturally aspirated V10 pumping 600-plus horsepower, so the temptation to enjoy it while on a beautiful winding road is understandable. That doesn’t mean anyone gets a free pass to endanger themselves and others, which is unfortunately what happened when a driver pushed their Lamborghini beyond their limits and survived a serious crash into the woods in the Helderberg Hilltowns neighborhood of Albany, New York.

The Hilltowns are locally known for gorgeous woodland scenery and great driving roads—perfect for enthusiasts with fast machines. So it’s no surprise when a group of six or seven supercars hit the roads together for a drive. According to Times Union, these enthusiasts had been driving for several hours on Saturday when they rolled through the particularly curvy Clarksville Road South, and the driver of the Lambo lost control.

“It’s a very, very windy road and the driver was going way too fast,” said Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple, per Times Union.

Thankfully no one else was involved in the accident, and the driver not only emerged unhurt but managed to escape before the Lamborghini caught fire. Looking at the Albany County Sheriff’s Department photos, it’s amazing the owner wasn’t seriously injured because the car crashed hard enough to bend the chassis like a banana, before eventually burning to a crisp. There wasn’t much left of the Huracan after the fire was put out.

There’s surveillance footage from a neighbor’s security camera, showing the group of exotics flying past their house, and you can hear the engines at full chat. The symphony of flat-sixes, V8s, and V10s illustrates that they weren’t driving calmly. And as impressive as modern supercars are, physics can only be fought up to a point. After that point, bad things happen. Fortunately, the driver has lived to learn that lesson and hopefully won’t have to be reminded.

