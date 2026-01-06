This Honda K20-Swapped Lamborghini Was Built to Race Japanese Compacts

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

I’ve seen people do some silly stuff with Lamborghinis during my time on the internet. There was that hard-to-watch YouTuber who used one to tow cars on a U-Haul trailer, and also the Huracan Sterrato owner who thought a mild suspension lift was enough to take on the snowy hills near Lake Tahoe in February. Fortunately, the owners of this Huracan Super Trofeo in Thailand have a bit more sense than either of those other examples. You might question that when you learn PSC Motorsport stuck a Honda K20C engine into its Italian-built race car, but you’ll soon see that the shop had its reasons.

The track-only machine featured a 5.2-liter V10 engine from the factory, though that was ditched for the turbocharged four-banger out of a Civic Type R. It’s affectionately referred to now as the Hondaghini, which rolls off the tongue but hurts the hearts of traditionalists. At least it’s still fast.

PSC Motorsport made more than a handful of modifications to help the Huracan Super Trofeo zoom around tracks like Chang International Circuit in Buriram. That’s where the Hondaghini recently won the annual year-end, 12-hour Idemitsu Super Endurance race. A Garrett G30-725 turbo has been swapped in place of the tiny stock one, helping the engine hit 655 horsepower at the rear wheels when running its hottest tune. The Bangkok-based racing outfit subsequently turned it down to 350 hp to meet the balance of performance regulations in its racing class.

The official results of that endurance competition weren’t even close, by the way. PSC’s Super Trofeo finished seven laps ahead of the overall second-place car, and it was just one of three vehicles in the SP class; the other two were a Honda Integra DC5 and a Civic Type R FD. You can see the mid-engined racer zoom around Toyota Yaris and Honda Jazz hatchbacks in this video on Edd Ellison’s YouTube channel:

We Put A Honda K20C Into A Lamborghini And WON Thailand's Biggest Toughest Longest 12 HOUR Race!

Ellison has been featuring the build for about a year, documenting each step as PSC refined it into the race-winner it is now.

You might find it interesting that the Hondaghini runs a DRS wing like Formula 1 cars do—err, used to. It’s wired to the car’s MoTec ECU, kicking into low-drag mode once the speed exceeds 120 kilometers per hour, or roughly 75 miles per hour. Really, it’s no wonder that a car designed with stellar aero from the start can whoop a bunch of modified hatchbacks, but it’s still pretty comical to see them all on track at the same time.

I don’t know about you, but I feel safe saying this is the world’s only K20-powered Huracan Super Trofeo, and it’ll probably stay that way for a long time. The only way I can see that changing is if PSC builds a second one, which, you never know. It worked the first time.

