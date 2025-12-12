The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

I love a good recreational vehicle. Sure, a lot of them are built like crap and can’t withstand more than two years of use, but there are some truly great ones out there. This rig—called an Xcursion by Xplorer—is based on a hard-working 2003 Ford F-350 with all the right components (so long as you can put up with a 6.0-liter Power Stroke). It’s a 4×4 dually with a six-speed manual transmission, and it’s for sale right now.

I stumbled upon the listing while scrolling through Instagram—usually a fruitless endeavor, but this time around, it wasn’t a total waste thanks to the Small Truck Campers page. The Xcursion is located in Rancho Viejo, Texas, and the seller has it priced at $69,000. You might think that’s a bit steep, but look at what you’re getting here.

People either love or hate the 6.0-liter Power Stroke diesel; if you’re in the latter camp, this one won’t be for you. If you’re about it, though, this one is a gem. Not only is it paired with the ZF6 manual transmission, itself a much more desirable option than the 5R110 automatic, but it also has a Gear Vendors over/underdrive. That means the transmission has 12 forward speeds, and then, there’s the two-speed transfer case. Manual lockout hubs really pull it all together as a magical drivetrain combo.

The seller moved to Nicaragua and is looking to part with this sweet machine. It even has heated tanks! Via Small Truck Campers on Instagram

The listing claims this RV has only traveled 78,000 miles. Photos of the living area seem to back that up. It’s all a bit dated, but this thing isn’t a brand-new EarthRoamer—it’s 22 years old. Even better, it was owned by a Ford service manager for most of its life. Not too shabby.

You could hop behind the wheel of this sucker and sleep in it any night of the year thanks to the well-insulated fiberglass shell and Onan diesel generator. And with 33-inch Cooper tires all around, you should be in good shape, even when the going gets muddy.

I don’t have any skin in the game, so I don’t care if you buy this or not. But I think it’s at least worth ogling over, as you rarely see a diesel RV with a stick-shift anymore. Add in the Gear Vendors upgrade and the 4×4 with manual locking hubs, and you just might have a winner. It’ll definitely stand out amongst the 101 Class C Airstreams during your next KOA stay.

Got a tip or question for the author? Contact them directly: caleb@thedrive.com