This Race Track Liquidation Sale Is a Treasure Trove of Cars and Equipment

I’m getting really tired of writing about race tracks closing—not because it’s monotonous, but because it’s sad, dangit. Pittsburgh International Race Complex, often referred to simply as Pitt Race, is another good-timing facility that’s facing a tragic fate. There were serious efforts to save it, though at some point, there’s only so much fans can do. The deed is done, and soon, there will be a massive liquidation sale. It’s a complete treasure trove.

Don’t take this as me dancing on Pitt Race’s grave. That’s not it. I’m just blown away by what’s listed on the auction site. Have you been wanting a handsome 1975 Chevy C60 rollback truck? Me too! What about a bunch of high-performance mowers, including a double-dually Ventrac 4500Z with all-wheel drive and an articulating chassis? Of course!

Kiko Auctioneers

In addition to all of the equipment you’d need to operate a race track—backhoes, tractors, flatbed carts, and more—there are also tons of odds and ends. Lots feature everything from buckets of floor dry to hydraulic oil, shop vacuums, paint sprayers, filing cabinets, tool boxes, magnets… You name it. Whether you have a 50-acre facility of your own to keep up with or just a one-car garage, there’s something in there for you.

Kiko Auctioneers’ landing page for the liquidation sale mentions that there are 29 Birel racing karts, eight different BMWs, dump trucks, and a fire truck, among other items. Plenty of hillbillies near me—and yes, I’m counting myself as part of that group—would love to take the spare fence they have off their hands, too. We could probably even find a use for the nine miles of guardrail.

Kiko Auctioneers

Nobody can place a bid just yet. The auction company will start accepting offers on Dec. 2, with online bids going through this site. There will be an in-person preview for all the cars and heavy equipment on Saturday, Dec. 6, and the removal dates are set for Dec. 15 and 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. ET. If you’re buying all that guardrail, though, they’ll give you extra time to get it out. It says so right here.

Pitt Race was a blast for local gearheads and anybody else who partook in on-track action there for 25 years. I might sound giddy about the sale, but really, I’m sad more than anything. We’re losing tracks like this at a disheartening rate, from coast to coast and in all the flyover states. I’d much rather have them back than ogle at a dump truck for sale, even if that’s one of my favorite pastimes.

