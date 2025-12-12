Honda Just Got Serious About Reproducing Parts and Restoring Classics

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Back in June, Honda announced an initiative to support owners of its most beloved models, starting with the original NSX. On Friday, it detailed more information about this new business, which now has a name: Honda Heritage Works.

Heritage Works will be composed of two arms: Honda Heritage Parts, and Honda Restoration Service. The names are relatively self-explanatory, but Honda has been thoughtful about its mission here, and the specific kinds of products and projects it’s taking on. Heritage Parts will offer two kinds of items: Genuine Honda Heritage Compatible Parts and Genuine Honda Heritage Reproduction Parts.

The former are, in the company’s words, “newly redeveloped and reproduced to replace original parts no longer available for sale by Honda.” They may sound like the lesser of the two categories, but what’s important to note here is that compatible parts will benefit from “technological advancements, and adoption of new materials and manufacturing methods.” So, imagine a part on the S2000 that was flawed or underbaked from the factory, that the aftermarket has improved upon. Honda will take that into consideration when forming these new and improved components.

The other category, Genuine Reproduction Parts, is more straightforward. They’ll be “reproduced using the same materials and production methods that were used for the original parts,” in Honda’s words. And, while we’re unfortunately used to getting the shaft on this side of the world when Japanese automakers start spinning up parts production for classics, Honda isn’t going to leave us out. The press release clearly states that Heritage parts will be “available globally for purchase through the same distribution channels as other standard Honda genuine parts in each country.” Phew.

Enjoy these images of Honda building NSXs way back when. Honda

Then we have the restoration side of the operation, which is where things get very exciting indeed. Honda has actually already been at work on this, with its NSX Refresh Plan. Going forward, as the company takes on more models, it’ll be known as Honda Restoration Service, and it’ll continue to be carried out at its Takanezawa facility in Tochigi, Japan.

There will be two items on the menu for lucky clients. Basic restorations will encompass “frequently requested works on performance-related items such as the engine and suspensions,” while total restorations will extend to “exterior and interior works as well as more detailed, comprehensive works tailored to the condition of each vehicle.” For exterior rehab, Honda will disassemble the vehicle to body-in-white status, and repaint; for interior work, it’ll reupholster seats, and retrim the dashboard, door panels, and controls.

Provided you can get your vehicle to Japan, Honda will start taking applications from NSX owners for the year ahead in January. No other models have been mentioned yet, nor pricing, though the folks able to employ the “guardians” of the NSX probably don’t care about that. For more info, check out Honda Heritage Works’ newly-launched site, ideally with the help of Google Translate.

