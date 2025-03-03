Chevy Is Launching a Vintage Car Restoration Program—in Brazil

Automaker-approved restorations are generally limited to luxury cars. Think BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Porsche‘s dedicated classic car centers. If you can afford the premium badge, you can afford a painstaking (and pricey) restoration done by factory-trained specialists and mechanics—until now. General Motors finally appears to be offering in-house restorations for your classic Chevy, if you live in Brazil.

In what appears to be a first for Detroit’s Big Three, the Chevrolet Vintage project is an in-house division that will focus on two types of jobs: restorations and restomods.

“While the first modality aims to preserve the originality of the vehicle and its accessories as much as possible, [with a] restomod, the objective is different,” said Emerson Fischler, engineering director of GM South America, in a February press release translated by Google. “[T]echnological updates are added to the vintage car to make it more comfortable, safe, or even reliable for everyday use.”

Fischler added that the purpose of the program will be two-fold: fostering increased interest in classic cars and celebrating Chevy’s centennial anniversary in the market, especially for vehicles that had a relevant impact domestically. This includes the Opala, Chevette, and 3100 Brasil truck (a pioneering ute). One active restoration is of a 1990 Monza Classic EF, the bowtie’s first car sold in the country with electronic injection. And a restomod of a 1976 C10 pickup with a Camaro-derived V8 is reportedly in progress.

Restoration parts and rehabilitating classic cars have been a revenue boon for automakers over the last few years. Through its GR Heritage Parts program, Toyota Gazoo Racing manufactures new parts for old classics such as the AE86 Corolla, FJ40 Land Cruiser, and A70/A80 Supra. Nissan made gauge clusters for the R34 GT-R and S15 Silvia that sold out immediately, as well as more recent R32 parts that carried $1,000-plus price tags. There’s also a Mazda factory restoration service for the first-gen MX-5 Miata available, and Honda can help you out with the Beat and other kei vehicles.

General Motors Brasil

GM, however, has gone a different route by offering restoration parts through licensed suppliers since the 1990s. The GM catalog is so vast, might as well spread the wealth (and work) around. But factory-OK’d continuation parts are quite a ways away from a service that will take customers’ well-loved rides in and restore them to pristine condition.

This isn’t actually the first time GM’s been in the news for such an initiative. Back in 2022, GM Authority reported a filing with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for “GM Restoration.” USPTO application 97466832 is still pending, but under the “Goods and Services” section is a slew of categories that include carburetors and clamps to floor mats and decals.

Perhaps that’s also just got to do with components, but there’s no denying that a lucrative market exists for this kind of work, offered directly from OEMs. GM’s South American arm evidently recognizes this, and although the announcement is vague, it sounds like they’ve already got some irons in the fire. We can’t wait to see how they turn out. And maybe if we all make enough noise, GM will consider expanding the service up north. We have to imagine at least a few people might be interested.

