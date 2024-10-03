Nismo Is Remaking Skyline GT-R Parts for Its 40th Birthday, But They Aren’t Cheap

For as well-supported as cars like the Nissan Skyline GT-R are by the tuning world, there’s just something special about a factory performance upgrade. After all, they’re crafted by engineers who know things about the car that the aftermarket will never know. So, if you’ve been watching UpGarage for vintage Nismo parts to come up, you can close your dozens of browser tabs: Nissan is putting some of them back into production for Nismo’s 40th anniversary. But between the Skyline tax and their limited availability, you can be sure of one thing: They won’t be cheap.

The incoming batch of parts are listed in a news post on Nismo’s website, and range from accessories to cosmetics and performance parts—many featuring the original Nismo logo. Almost all are for the R32, though there are a few R33- and R34-compatible items. You’ll be able to choose from things like branded radiator and oil caps, seat covers, a shift boot and titanium shift knob, or things like reproduction floor mats and stickers to restore your classic. Meanwhile, door sill protectors and a fitted sun shade can preserve it further.

Nismo NE-1 exhaust for R32 Skyline GT-R. Nismo

But obviously, the real meat is in the factory performance parts. Starting out mild, Nismo is bringing back its signature 18-inch LM GT4 aluminum wheels, and a new run of its stainless steel (and modern emissions-compliant) NE-1 exhaust. Here’s a video of what it sounds like. There’s also a retro four-point seat harness, though it’s more for looks these days given the safety risks associated with four-point harnesses.

The spice to that meat though begins with Nismo’s intake manifold for the RB26DETT featuring an enlarged surge tank, which Nissan says is optimized for 400 to 600 horsepower. That’s an official endorsement for cranking the boost. A front-mount intercooler with prominent Nismo script pairs nicely with it, along with an upgraded radiator to rid your car of its extra heat. There’s also an R33 Nismo 400R-derived titanium strut tower bar that’s been redesigned to fit the R32, further prettying up your engine bay. It’s often said there’s a GT-R tax though, and you sure will be paying it for these factory parts.

Nismo performance parts for the R32 Nissan Skyline GT-R. Nismo

That intake manifold, for example, will set you back about $1,625. The intercooler? $1,650; the HKS alternative is a third cheaper. That radiator runs about $1,235, and the strut tower bar goes for $1,160. I mean, it’s titanium, it’s not like any old performance shop could make it. Parts for Skylines tend to be pricey in general, but even for the authentic article, these might be too dear for many Skyline owners to pay. No need to pull the trigger now, though, as orders will remain open til March 31. That gives you plenty of time to cross-shop the alternatives—though maybe you do want the real Nismo floor mats instead of some awkward Weathertechs.

