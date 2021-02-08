This 2,000-HP Electric Corvette C2 Is the Handiwork of Two Car Design Legends

That's as much juice as you get in a new Rimac C_Two , Pininfarina Battista , Lotus Evija or Aspark Owl , wrapped in a body paying homage to the 1963-67 Corvette.

Aside from Pebble-ready Concours restorations and Goodwood-quality motorsport builds, the classic car world seems to be all about restomods using battery electric power. There's Lunaz with its British icons, Charge with its original Mustang-based design , RBW with its zero-emissions MGB —and we haven't even left Great Britain yet. In keeping with that theme, Irish startup AVA has just announced that with the input of original C2 designer Peter Brock and now-independent master Ian Callum, they will produce a limited number of updated Corvette C2s, electrified to offer up to 2,000 horsepower.

Sharing few details apart from being "hidden in the wolds of the Wicklow Mountains," AVA revealed that it has already converted a Ferrari 308 GTB to electric drive. The team includes experts previously employed by Lotus, McLaren and Williams Advanced Engineering, who with Formula 1-grade engineering "have led the prototype design of some of the world’s breakthrough supercars—from the Jaguar C-X75 to the Aston Martin Rapide-E." Mind you, both of those cars got canceled at the prototype stage, so it's no wonder the people behind them would be happy to work on something that could make it.

We'll start with Ian Callum, who will never fully forgive Jaguar for not putting his C-X75 supercar into production based on previous comments. When it comes to revamping classics, the British designer has already re-imagined his Jaguar Mark 2, only to continue by launching a limited edition of upgraded first-generation Aston Martin Vanquishes priced at $655,000.

In connection with electrifying classics working for AVA, he had this to add following the throaty sound of an E-Type's straight-six: