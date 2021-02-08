1,900-HP Pininfarina Battista Electric Hypercar Hits the Test Track With a Former F1 Driver

At the relatively young age of 43, Nick Heidfeld has had his fair share of action in various racing classes. As a former Formula 1 driver for Prost, Sauber, Jordan, Williams, BMW, and Renault teams, the German continued on in endurance racing and Formula E, only to become one of the development drivers for Automobili Pininfarina's Battista hyper-EV project. Designed by Rimac and tailored into an Italian machine at Pininfarina, there are a few key differences between the C_Two and the Battista, even if their technology and resulting performance figures are basically the same. Over 1,900 horsepower and 1,700 pound-feet of torque, a top speed of 218 mph, and with a light foot, an electric driving range of up to 310 miles.

Italy's famous Nardo test track is owned by Porsche, Stuttgart's favorite performance carmaker, who is also a shareholder in Rimac, so it's no surprise that we find Team Pininfarina as well at said proving grounds. As Rimac is nearly set to produce 150 globally validated C_Twos, Automobili Pininfarina is also getting ready to add its own 150 Battistas, starting with five Anniversario Editions priced at $3.12 million a pop.