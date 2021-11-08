Unfinished Business: Design Legend Pete Brock on Bringing His C2 Corvette Vision Back as an EV

Not many people can claim to have changed car design forever with their first attempt. Pete Brock is potentially one who can, though. Back in the 1950s, when he was just 19, he was hired by GM as its youngest designer ever and promptly penned a sketch that would go on to become the second-generation Corvette, the iconic C2 Sting Ray. Brock's place, then, is written in the stars. But despite a career spanning over half a century that also included designing the Shelby Daytona Coupe, he's always had this itch. It’s not that design legend Larry Shinoda gets credit for the C2’s final look. It’s that Brock’s forever thought the production Sting Ray was always too busy, too full of, in his words, “little geegaws, or scoops, or vents, or whatever.” Shinoda was notorious for that, Brock says. And now at the age of 86, he’s finally going to do something about it.

GM

It’s just that what he’s going to do isn’t what you’d expect. To bring his original vision of the C2 Corvette to life, Brock’s partnering with a tiny concern of electric anarchists based in Ireland called AVA Electrifi who’ve been busy EV-swapping classics. Those kinds of projects are a dime a dozen these days—all hundreds of thousands of dollars, all mostly for the same kind of clientele. But along with Brock (and Ian Callum), they're trying to build a brand new, limited-production retro electric vehicle they're dubbing a “hyperclassic” that ought to go like hell and look like the purest distillation of the Sting Ray’s enchanting design. Can they? Let's see. The Design That Saved the Corvette Brock began work at General Motors in 1955, then just 19 years old and still a student in design school. He entered an environment ruled by two titans of the car industry—Harley Earl, the man who basically invented modern automotive design, not to mention the wasteful tradition of model year updates to entice new customers; and Bill Mitchell, the autocratic, frequently irascible successor to Earl, and under whose imprimatur The General would ride high on a wave of crisp, fresh design in the 1960s. “I went in primarily as an advanced concept designer,” says Brock over a crackly phone line. “Normally, guys like me would never have met much with Bill Mitchell, because he was working on production cars, and we were working on more advanced stuff. However, the Corvette program had been canceled [in the late '50s], and Mitchell decided to put his career on the line and go against GM management to try and get it resurrected. That meant that he couldn’t work on it upstairs, in the production design studios, so he had to bring it down to us.”

Pete Brock

It’s hard to imagine now, but back in the late 1950s, America just didn’t do sports cars. Some would aver that remained the case through the '60s and into the modern age, but when Brock met Mitchell, U.S. car design was reaching an apogee of excess that was utterly at odds with lightweight, focused, sleek sports cars. Cadillacs with gaudy fins and chrome trim that probably, when you added it all up, weighed more than an entire Lotus 7. Body panels measured in hectares. Bench seats that could seat an entire family, with elbow room to spare. Even the original Corvette, just torpedoed below the waterline as we enter this story, was barely a sports car. The later versions, with the 195-horsepower, 4.3-liter small block V8, were sporty in styling but hardly in dynamics. A contemporary Jaguar XK, or Aston Martin DB would have run rings around one, let alone a Ferrari or Maserati. GM was also nervous of making cars that overtly chased performance—the gentlemen’s agreement between Detroit’s Big Three that followed the 1955 Le Mans tragedy was less about ensuring a level playing field and more about avoiding Congressional investigation should a similar disaster occur on U.S. soil. Tacit help was given to certain racing teams, of course, but the more sporty Corvettes that were built, the more they would be raced, and the more chance there was of a headline photograph of some fiery Corvette wreck plowing into a bunch of innocent spectators. Hence the senior management torpedo, among other cost concerns. Beyond that, the Corvette was also embroiled in a turf war, a power struggle between Mitchell and famed senior GM engineer Zora Arkus Duntov. Duntov, working on the proposals for the so-called "Q-Corvette" had even proposed that the ever-plastic ‘Vette could be switched to an all-steel construction. The Q-car would have been radical in other ways, too. Unlike Mitchell’s concepts, it would have been engineered first—potentially with a rear-mounted transaxle transmission, inboard brakes, and more—and then designed after. Mitchell, though, had other ideas... “We had no idea Mitchell was going to come down and talk to us about it,” says Brock. “Even when he did come in and told us about his plans for keeping the Corvette going, we were all looking at each other, not quite able to believe our ears, that he was going to go against the senior management. We assumed that there would be some competition between us and other studios, but no—it was all down to us.”

GM | Pete Brock