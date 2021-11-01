Toyota’s Making New Parts for the AE86 Corolla Again

Under Toyota's GR Heritage Parts Project, reproduction parts for the marque's most widely beloved classics are returning hard and fast. Toyota has so far hit us with new-old components for the 2000GT, FJ40, and its two most appreciated Supras; the A70 and A80. And now, joining the hall of fame is the final generation of rear-wheel-drive Corolla, known as the AE86, some of whose most sought-after parts go back on sale this very day.

The Corolla Levin and Sprinter Trueno (or Corolla GT-S as we knew them) were popularized by manga and anime series Initial D, which depicted a young delivery driver using his AE86's nimble chassis to overcome rivals' more powerful cars in races down Japan's narrow tōge mountain roads. Even if they hadn't been a pop-cultural icon, though, AE86s would've been remembered by some for being a brilliant last hurrah for rear-drive Corollas for their success in rally and touring car racing.