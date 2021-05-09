Even by Bring a Trailer's sometimes outrageous standards, this car stands out. Their price guide shows this AE86 is an outlier; an extremely modified version with a Honda S2000 motor sold for $30,000 a few months ago, but most of these sell at most in the low-$20,000 range. Most go for $10,000 or thereabouts. This one got into an intense bidding war that nearly doubled its price in under 10 minutes. Someone really, really wanted this car.

I want to be very clear that I'm not judging this buyer. I like the AE86 too. And I get how both Bring a Trailer and capitalism writ large work. Millennials (those who don't work in digital media like yours truly, of course) are finally coming into real spending power, and some of them are snatching up the cars they dreamed about as kids. For many of us, and unlike our Boomer parents, that means going after the stuff from Initial D, Gran Turismo, Wangan Midnight, the Fast & Furious films and so on. We've seen countless '80s, '90s and 2000s sporty Japanese cars fetch big money on everyone's favorite auction site in recent years. Demand exists and some people have money. I get it!

I'm just trying to understand what motivated this person to go after it. I bet there's a story here, and I want to hear it and, hopefully, tell more people about it. As cool as the AE86 is, it's not a lot of car to drop $40,000 on. And while the hachiroku is sometimes spoken of in the same breath as other RWD classics like the BMW E30, it's worth remembering the technological gulf between an '80s Corolla and an '80s 3 Series was far greater than so with their modern counterparts. Let's call this thing what it is: A cheap, affordable Toyota hatchback that happened to be RWD, had some decent sporting credentials for its price tag, and later got famous thanks to drift racers, anime and video games.