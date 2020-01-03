Terrifying Photo Shows Damage, Injuries Caused by Ice Flying Off a Truck's Roof

A driver was seriously injured on Thursday after a giant chunk of ice flew off the top of a box truck and smashed through the windshield of his 2019 Ram 1500 on a highway in northern Massachusetts, CBS Boston reports. A three-year-old child who was riding in the pickup also received minor injuries. All this because someone didn't clear snow off of their vehicle—seasonal negligence that's becoming too common year after year.

The incident occurred along Route 3 in the town of Burlington late Thursday morning, with the pickup directly behind the box truck when the large ice chunk came crashing down. The Ram driver, an off-duty Newton firefighter identified as 38-year-old Eric Travers, was able to pull over safely and contact authorities despite serious injuries to his face and upper body. His injured three-year-old child was also transported to Massachusetts General Hospital for treatment, along with two other passengers in the pickup who didn't require medical attention.