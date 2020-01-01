Brazen Burglars Smash Windows of 69 Vehicles Near Orlando

When you think of Central Florida, warm weather and palm trees come to mind. It wasn't all relaxation and family fun for dozens of vacationers whose stay in the Orlando area took a maddening turn when burglars smashed the windows of 69 vehicles at four hotels early Sunday morning.

According to local news affiliate WKMG-TV News 6, thieves vandalized the cars within a five-mile radius in Altamonte Springs and Maitland.

Maitland Police told reporters 14 cars were broken into at the Courtyard Marriott and Extended Stay America along the I-4 corridor. In the neighboring town of Altamonte Springs, police said 55 cars were burglarized at the Hilton Orlando/Altamonte and Extended Stay America, both along the interstate near State Road 436. In most of the incidents, the cars' side windows were smashed.