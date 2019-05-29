Watch a Mad Genius Carefully and Lovingly Repair a Totaled Lamborghini Gallardo

Needless to say, the wrecked supercar requires significant repairs in order to become whole again. Tussik begins by straightening the supercar's frame in order to ensure that everything fits as closely to new as possible. Certain areas had to be cut and rewelded in order to be repaired properly, while one section required a completely new portion be fabricated out of raw aluminum tubing.

Next comes the easy part: replacing the rear quarter panel. He carefully removes the damaged part with a cutoff wheel and begins to prep the area for the replacement part, which appears to have been borrowed from a white Gallardo that met a similar fate. He reshapes the metal that retains the actual bodywork of the car before using panel bonding adhesive to fasten the new quarter. Tussik then carefully fits the new panel onto the chassis and rivets it into place before permanently affixing it by tig welding.

Next comes the driver's side, which the crazy genius wants to repair rather than replace given the part's cost. He quickly gets to work, heating and manipulating the corner of the car back to factory specifications. Certain areas where metal is brittle or cracking are filled by welding before taking its final shape.