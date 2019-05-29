Watch a Mad Genius Carefully and Lovingly Repair a Totaled Lamborghini Gallardo
If we're ever in one of those Russian dash cam videos, we're calling this body man.
Once a car is crashed beyond the point of repair, they're oftentimes sent to the scrap yard to rust away or crushed for recycling purposes. That is, of course, it doesn't end up in the hands of a Russian autobody repairman that we've featured here before: Arthur Tussik.
This time, however, Tussik ditched the BMW 7 Series and picked up a Lamborghini Gallardo that one of his customers drove into a ditch.
Needless to say, the wrecked supercar requires significant repairs in order to become whole again. Tussik begins by straightening the supercar's frame in order to ensure that everything fits as closely to new as possible. Certain areas had to be cut and rewelded in order to be repaired properly, while one section required a completely new portion be fabricated out of raw aluminum tubing.
Next comes the easy part: replacing the rear quarter panel. He carefully removes the damaged part with a cutoff wheel and begins to prep the area for the replacement part, which appears to have been borrowed from a white Gallardo that met a similar fate. He reshapes the metal that retains the actual bodywork of the car before using panel bonding adhesive to fasten the new quarter. Tussik then carefully fits the new panel onto the chassis and rivets it into place before permanently affixing it by tig welding.
Next comes the driver's side, which the crazy genius wants to repair rather than replace given the part's cost. He quickly gets to work, heating and manipulating the corner of the car back to factory specifications. Certain areas where metal is brittle or cracking are filled by welding before taking its final shape.
Lastly, Tussik performance a final panel gap check before deeming the car's metalwork to be complete. All factory panels and accessories are fitted back to the supercar and it's ready for paint. While that particular part isn't covered in the video, it's a great indication of how much talent and hard work goes into repairing a car once thought to be destined for the boneyard.
Tussik's YouTube channel has similar repair videos uploaded over the past nine years which have earned him more than 481,000 subscribers. So if you've got an afternoon to kill, consider paging through his content.
