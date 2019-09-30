This Off-Road-Ready Lamborghini Gallardo Is a V-10-Powered Rally Machine

An off-road-ready 2004 Lamborghini Gallardo that could easily be mistaken with a safari or rally racing machine is currently listed for sale in The Netherlands. It may not be as outlandish and capable as the factory-built Huracán Sterrato Lamborghini teased earlier this year, but it still rocks a powerful V-10 and looks to kill.

This Gallardo is being offered by Classic Young Timers Consultancy for the not-insignificant amount of 115,000 euro, or approximately $125,263. Little is shared about the car on the listing, but we can tell that it shares the same ethos as the Sterrato and other safari builds, reinforcing certain components of the Italian exotic to create a no-compromise, all-terrain supercar. It's been lifted considerably and features pronounced fender arches to help accommodate bigger tires. It also sports a roof rack with a spare wheel and a roof-mounted light bar with supplementary rally lights on the front bumper.