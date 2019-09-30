This Off-Road-Ready Lamborghini Gallardo Is a V-10-Powered Rally Machine
Whether in Namibia or Siberia, this Raging Bull is ready to rumble.
An off-road-ready 2004 Lamborghini Gallardo that could easily be mistaken with a safari or rally racing machine is currently listed for sale in The Netherlands. It may not be as outlandish and capable as the factory-built Huracán Sterrato Lamborghini teased earlier this year, but it still rocks a powerful V-10 and looks to kill.
This Gallardo is being offered by Classic Young Timers Consultancy for the not-insignificant amount of 115,000 euro, or approximately $125,263. Little is shared about the car on the listing, but we can tell that it shares the same ethos as the Sterrato and other safari builds, reinforcing certain components of the Italian exotic to create a no-compromise, all-terrain supercar. It's been lifted considerably and features pronounced fender arches to help accommodate bigger tires. It also sports a roof rack with a spare wheel and a roof-mounted light bar with supplementary rally lights on the front bumper.
It's unclear whether the engine has been enhanced for better performance, but the Gallardo already has some grunt to work with. The stock Gallardo comes with 5.0-liter V-10 pumping 493 horsepower to all four wheels, although this particular car comes with the six-speed E-Gear semi-automatic rather than a quintessentially Italian gated manual.
Despite the modifications, it doesn't look like this Lambo would feel at home on a Baja trail, but rather a snowy road along the Italy and Switzerland border, leading us to believe this bad boy was mainly built for looks than actual off-road performance.
We've reached out to the seller for more details about the car and will update the story if we hear back.
