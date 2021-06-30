Wild Off-Road Lamborghini Huracan Build Now Runs and Drives

The Lamborghini Huracan is a low-slung Italian supercar known for its good looks and a screaming V10. It's a car you expect to see rolling down the boulevard, sitting at Cars and Coffee, or perhaps taking in a track day. Chris Steinbacher of B is for Build had other plans for his salvaged Huracan, however, turning it into a fat-tired off-road monster. The Jumpacan, as it has been dubbed, now finally runs and drives.

The build began a while ago as little more than a raw chassis stripped of everything required to make it run. The body was first given a full 3D scan by SE Motors in California, who developed an off-road suspension and bracing kit to strengthen the chassis and prepare it to accept monstrous 35" and 37" tires front and back. The original Lamborghini powerplant is long gone, replaced with an LS V8 engine and a Graziano transaxle driving the rear wheels. Braking is handled by gigantic rotors and stout calipers sourced from a Mustang GT500, while the stripped interior is kitted out with racing seats and harnesses—oh, and there's no windshield to speak of.