The Isuzu V8-Powered Chevy Feretta Was GM's Forbidden Camaro-Killer

By the 1980s, front-wheel drive's advantages became impossible for Detroit to ignore. Motor City then took to front-drive with the zeal of a convert, with Ford nearly making the Mustang FWD with a car that was later released as the Probe. Chevrolet might've faced similar outcry had it replaced the Camaro with a front-drive coupe of its own, which it is rumored to have considered doing with a Beretta powered by a state-of-the-art V8 from Isuzu of all places. The Feretta, as GM christened it, was one of multiple prototypes that explored the performance potential of the then-new Beretta coupe. While there's no official word on where the F in its name came from, it's widely rumored to have been a nod to the F-body it was allegedly conceived to replace. It's also possible that the F just stands for "future," like it says on the steering wheel, but its performance is close enough to the Camaro's that it might've been an acceptable stand-in to some.

Shutterfuel | Scott Schwartz Chevrolet Feretta V8 prototype rear

So reports the Feretta's owner Tyler Pitman, a former Beretta owner who tells us this hand-built concept car drives nothing like any other Beretta. He says it accelerates like an LT1 Camaro with plentiful low-end torque, making a noise that he's had bystanders tell him sounds like a "Winston Cup [stock] car." How much power it really makes, though, remains a mystery, as does much else about the Feretta's one-of-a-kind, all-aluminum Isuzu V8. We're talking a twin-cam, 32-valve unit, displacing about 3.5 liters—its exact displacement isn't known. It's remarkably complex for an engine in an '80s American car, with coil-on-plug ignition and separate ignition modules for each cylinder bank, whose heads are connected by a belt driving the camshafts from the back of the engine. Being a GM vehicle, though, the Feretta isn't all bespoke; its starter comes from a GM V6, and its alternator, the Isuzu Rodeo. Its attached five-speed manual transaxle also hails from Isuzu, and might be a box similar to the one supplied for the four-cylinder Pontiac Fiero.

Shutterfuel | Scott Schwartz Chevrolet Feretta V8 prototype engine