Arctic Trucks’ Isuzu D-Max AT35 Is a Turbodiesel Snow Explorer

The build follows on from a series of previous Isuzus modified by Arctic Trucks in the past. The new model will go on sale from 14 February 2022 for customers keen to lay their hands on such a rig.
Overall, if you need a truck to get about in the slush and snow of the northern latitudes, you could do much worse than the Arctic Trucks Isuzu D-MAX AT35. It may not be coming to America, so those in the snow belt will have to find their own solutions, but it's an impressive build nonetheless.
Got a tip? Let the author know: lewin@thedrive.com