Arctic Trucks’ Isuzu D-Max AT35 Is a Turbodiesel Snow Explorer

Arctic Trucks is a name that many in the car scene became familiar with after their hardy modified Toyota Hilux trucks headed to the North Pole with Top Gear in 2007. Since then, the company has continued on its path of building vehicles to tackle the challenging Arctic landscape. The latest fruit of these efforts is the new Arctic Trucks Isuzu D-MAX AT35.

As reported by Motor1, all the hallmarks of the company's work are present on this truck. Off-road tuned Bilstein suspension is paired with chassis strengthening and a fat set of 35" tires, key to the established Arctic Trucks aesthetic. With such large rubber under the guards, ride height is naturally increased, so there's also a set of sidesteps to help one enter and exit the truck with some level of grace.