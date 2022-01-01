There’s a Sweet 1969 Chevy Camaro I6-to-V8 Cutaway Transformer For Sale

Athens, Georgia-based restoration shop Rick’s Classics bought a different Double Header Camaro from a guy who found it in a junkyard in Australia. The previous owner had planned on turning it into a drag car, according to Rick’s, but he didn’t get far, luckily. After receiving the cutaway Camaro from its trans-Pacific shipping container, the shop extensively restored and then sold it. Check out the whole restoration process on the shop's site; I fell down the rabbit hole today myself.

Along with the Camaro tapped for sale by Barrett-Jackson this month, the buyer will get a heavy-duty cover for transport, documentation on the title, and some of the original blueprints and wiring schematics for the display.

Somehow, the display muscle car has 2.4 miles on the clock, leading me to wonder how that transpired. Early GM fairy dust? Did they test it out with each front end, very briefly? I'll be trying to unravel that mystery. In the meantime, you'll be able to watch the bidding take place on TV in a couple of weeks.

