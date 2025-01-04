This Classic Toyota Corolla Got So Much Better With Some Creative 3D Printing

The invention of 3D printing has made many car projects more, um, completable. Some discontinued parts can now be recreated from a computer drawing—which can introduce an opportunity for innovation and improvement. Such is the case for the owner of a vintage Toyota Corolla who creates 3D parts the way the factory should have but, you know, didn’t.

Ryan is the owner of Fat Lip Collective, a Melbourne, Australia-based 3D printer of classic car components and accessories. Mostly focusing on JDM Mazda, Nissan, and Toyota models (e.g., Corolla, RX-7, Silvia, and Skyline), the shop offers bits for the Holden Commodore, too. However, it’s the painstaking level of detail and planning that Ryan puts into each CAD-developed piece that sets him apart. Or, maybe it just makes him a typical mechanical engineer.

Consider his latest video, for example. In the 26-minute explainer, Ryan focuses solely on his rhyme, reason, and rhythm in creating a new switch panel for his second-gen KE25 Corolla. To Ryan, nothing is done without a purpose, even if the purpose is to fail.

“It’s good to test things as you go before you run off and commit to a design, and possibly pay for a bunch of manufacturing only to realize your errors when it’s too late,” he says, as if from experience. “It’s really what 3D printing is perfect for. Fail fast and fail often.”

However, getting to the creative art of failure requires a whole lot of prep work. Let’s backtrack a bit. All Ryan wanted was an “OEM plus” dash insert. Starting at the 2:25 mark, he says he “wanted the switch panel to look like it could’ve been an optional extra in 1974.” But with non-Toyota supercar inspiration a la the chunky style dash switches in Ferraris and DiTomasos of the 70s and 80s because “he likes the vibe.” Other updates include indicator lights, legible text for each control, and the inclusion of Omori JDM meter gauges.

Fat Lip Collective via YouTube

One thing he considers is ensuring the 3D part fitment is to OE spec and not the “unceremoniously cut” dash space meant to force-feed an aftermarket head unit. The Toyota dash features steel and plastic so materials come into play, too. Ryan will have to decide whether to replicate that or not. If the latter, then he’ll need to use a strong enough plastic and rethink mounting supports. For the switches themselves, he openly discusses fuses, relays, and, importantly, what he wants them to control.

And all of this happens before the pen-to-paper overview that feels like a scene from The Beautiful Mind. Add a James Horner score, and you’ve got the montage of a genius’ thought process (before he goes insane). Thankfully, Ryan remains clear-headed.

When addressing why he created a separate custom piece instead of going the easier route of directly modifying the OEM dash, his reason is simple: it limits him. Altering the OE dash means if he wanted to make more of the 3D-printed hybrid, he’d have to get more OE dashes, which Toyota isn’t producing for a 50-year-old Corolla. Even with sufficient supplies, the hybrid part might be challenging to reproduce. Most importantly, he wants to preserve the originality of non-replaceable parts.

“If I don’t have to do it, I try not to,” he asserts.

Ryan doesn’t reveal the finished product but does show off a prototype PLA print when the clock strike 21:06. Keep in mind, although he proceeds to solder screws and connect the pieces, it’s just a practice run until he gets it perfect.

If you like geeking out over the devil in the details, check out the full making-the-dash video below, or any of Ryan’s other 3D-printed parts and car restoration how-tos.

Seen any other cool 3D-printing car parts projects recently? Drop us a line at tips@thedrive.com.