You Can Buy Toyota AE86 Reproduction Shells on Alibaba for $9,500

The saddest thing about any classic car is that there will always be more people who would find joy in driving it than there are cars to go around. Putting them back into production is technically possible, though it’s easier said than done. In the case of the legendary Toyota AE86 though, it doesn’t need to be said because it’s already been done—at least with the unibody, which you can buy reproductions of right now. As long as you don’t care where they come from, and are willing to purchase in bulk.

These reproduction hachiroku bodies are listed for sale on Alibaba by Jiangsu Aodun Automobile Industry Company, which Made-in-China indicates is a supplier to FAW-GM. That’s the joint venture between General Motors and FAW, China’s second-largest automaker. Its account lists a variety of stamped body panels for a range of makes and models, from vented hoods for the Dodge Charger to bodywork for the VW Type 2. It even sells complete bodies for the 40-series Toyota Land Cruiser, though I’m more interested in the potential of the AE86 body.

Reproduction Toyota AE86 unibody. via Alibaba

Photos in one of the chassis’ two listings show an AE86 hatchback unibody covered in a matrix of dots, which implies the company 3D-scanned it to replicate it piece-by-piece. If it’s assembled in the same way and to the same standards that Toyota did back in the 1980s (which the supplier’s OEM relationships suggest are within its capabilities), these may be of comparable quality to the original Toyota bodies. Yes, this is a Chinese company, but “made in China” isn’t the ding on quality that it once was. (You don’t have to believe it, but Ford’s CEO Jim Farley sure does.) Besides, even if these frames are a little wonky, they’re probably still straighter than your typical AE86 drift missile by this point.

In any case, if you want to build one of these AE86 frames but have any doubts, just reinforce the bejeesus out of it with a tube frame. That’s probably what these shells are best for: turning into track cars. As fun as it sounds to make yourself a brand-new ’80s Corolla in 2024, sourcing parts for a complete car would be a nightmare if you don’t start with a donor. These are probably good replacements for rusted or crashed bodies, provided you can transfer the VIN plates without much trouble.

The catch, of course, is that while Alibaba appears to allow buyers to place an order of one shell for $9,500, the description lists a minimum order quantity (MOQ) of five, so there’s a high chance anything less will be rejected. That certainly complicates things if you’ve got a personal project in mind, though it shouldn’t kill your spirit. Simply find four other like-minded enthusiasts and group buy. Start up a small business around AE86 restoration, while you’re at it. There are options.

In any case, if you’re willing to take a four-figure punt on a frame that may or may not be roadworthy, I volunteer to be the devil on your shoulder telling you to do it. Just let us know how things turn out—we’d all prefer to hear that these frames are winners rather than disappointments. Kudos to the first person to install one of Toyota’s upcoming four-cylinder 2JZ-killers.

