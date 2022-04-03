New Toyota GR86 Cup Series Is What's Next After Winning Every Autocross

Fans of affordable motorsport, rejoice: The Mazda MX-5 Cup will soon have a cheap rival racing league. Kicking off in 2023, Toyota Gazoo Racing North America will bring its GR Cup to the States with a single-make series built around the GR86.

A proven and wildly popular platform in its own right, the GR86 can often be found in the parking lots and staging areas of autocross and rallycross events nationwide. With the move into a focused, single-make series, Toyota no doubt plans to solidify the GR86’s status as a bonafide motorsport alternative to the venerable MX-5. Indeed, Mazda's roadster has been a longtime favorite for grassroots racing efforts around the globe.

The second-gen GR86 builds off the strengths of the first one while adding what everyone asked for to start with: more power. The naturally aspirated 2.4-liter engine in this one makes 228 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque; compare that to the OG's 205 hp and 156 pound-feet and you'll notice the improvement. Customers have clearly bought into the hype, too, as GR86 sales were up 326 percent in the first quarter of 2022.