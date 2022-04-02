Toyota GR86 Sales Were Up 326 Percent in Q1 2022, Which Is a Lot

Toyota has put big energy into the newest version of its 86 sports car, first bestowing it with a Gazoo Racing badge for 2022 and then updating the name from GR 86 (with a space) to GR86 (no space). It’s proving to be worth the time; this sports car is killing it in the market right now to the tune of a 200 percent increase in March and a jaw-dropping 326 percent increase for the quarter on a volume basis.

Right now, the GR Corolla is getting all the love as the highly anticipated new kid on the block, and with a new look, all-wheel drive, and 300 horses, it deserves it. However, the GR86 is truly a blast to drive and it has a place in the lineup in its own right. Simple and streamlined, the GR86 is a great car and it doesn’t surprise me a bit that it’s selling faster than margaritas on a hot day in Texas.