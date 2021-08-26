2021 Buick Envision Avenir: When Parts-Binning Pays Off

The Avenir comes standard with 20-inch wheels, which definitely helps this car look more premium. Base Envisions come with 18-inch wheels, but the 20s are available even on the lowest trim for an extra $1,325, meaning Buick is really putting in the effort to make every trim look a bit sharper if you want it to.

The selection of colors is pretty good as well, with the usual whites and grays offered alongside a dark metallic blue, the metallic black color the test car came in, and even—gasp—orange. The darker, more mature colors are really what work best here, though.

2. The Parts Bin Tech

GM has always had a massive parts bin, but it's actually a very good one these days. As a result, a fair amount of premium features from other GM makes—even Cadillac—are dropped into the Avenir trim level of this car and they all add up very nicely.

For instance, the Envision Avenir I had featured the very good rear-view camera mirror also seen on the Escalade, with the washer for the rear-facing camera being carried over as well. The car also had quasi-massage seats, using the inflatable lumbar support to apply pressure to my lower back in various locations over long periods of time. Four of the vehicle's five seats were also heated, with the front two being ventilated as well.

An air ionizer and quality detector are available too, as is an active noise cancellation system to make the cabin much quieter. Both of these features come standard on Envisions on any trim higher than the base. There's also GM's great radar cruise and lane-keep system, which put on a good showing here. If this car had Super Cruise—the crown jewel of GM offerings—it would be a truly incredible value. I wish it did. And seeing as Super Cruise is finally trickling down from Cadillac, one day it might.