Apparently Drivers Love Rearview Camera Mirrors, But Not Hand Gesture Controls

Love it or hate it, technology is a big part of the modern car experience. In recent years, vehicles have become heavily dependent on advanced tech features that aim to make our lives easier, safer, and in some ways, more exciting. That being said, how much does the latest, must-have tech matter when purchasing a new vehicle? As it turns out, a lot.

On Wednesday, J.D. Power published its fifth edition of the "Tech Experience Index" (TXI) study, taking a deep dive into in-car technology offered by various manufacturers and then ranking them on how effectively the tech is brought to market.

The full study can be found here, but some of the biggest highlights are these: people really love (and value) cameras, enjoy rearview-mirror cameras, and hate hand gesture controls.

Since back-up cameras were mandated in 2018, manufacturers have been looking to incorporate them in creative ways. For example, luxury car owners profiled in the study spoke quite highly about viewing the cameras in the rear-view mirror rather than on the infotainment display. Many of the same drivers also ranked modern trucks' transparent trailer views and surround-view camera angles high on the list and considered "must-haves" on their next vehicle.

These can be found on a variety of models now, but mainly on GMC SUVs and pickup trucks.

The study isn't just about things that consumers like, as the TXI also determines the features that drivers hate, and at the top of the list sit hand gestures.