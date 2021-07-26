There’s a Hotel in Germany Full of Car Beds for Adults

Car beds are something most of us grew out of. They're fun to have as a kid, but as you get older you don't need to imagine you're going racing to fall asleep. Still, it doesn't mean interesting cars can't make equally interesting beds for now-grown car lovers.
As CarBuzz reports, there's a hotel outside of Stuttgart, Germany that understands this. As well as having conventional rooms, the aptly named V8 Hotel also has themed rooms, decorated with automotive memorabilia, murals from racing history, and yes, full-sized car beds made from real automobiles.
There are actually two V8 hotels sitting in the same complex, one originally built in the 1920s as an accommodation for the Württemberg state airport and another built in January of 2018. Both of them have auto-themed rooms with car beds, although the newer of the two hotels is much bigger and more well-appointed.
Let's cut to the chase here, though. A huge variety of cars were made into beds. There's a Cadillac Coupe de Ville bed, a Citroen DS bed—heck there's even a Jeep bed for the off-roading enthusiasts out there. Those three are just the tip of the iceberg because classics from BMW, Mercedes, and more were also fashioned into places to take a rest.