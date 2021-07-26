There’s a Hotel in Germany Full of Car Beds for Adults

Car beds are something most of us grew out of. They're fun to have as a kid, but as you get older you don't need to imagine you're going racing to fall asleep. Still, it doesn't mean interesting cars can't make equally interesting beds for now-grown car lovers.

As CarBuzz reports, there's a hotel outside of Stuttgart, Germany that understands this. As well as having conventional rooms, the aptly named V8 Hotel also has themed rooms, decorated with automotive memorabilia, murals from racing history, and yes, full-sized car beds made from real automobiles.