A Mazda Halo Sports Car Could Be On the Way, Patent Images Show

Mazda has done right by car enthusiasts over the years. While the venerable RX-7 was put to bed back in 2002, and its sequel wasn't quite at the same level, it's nonetheless given us over 30 years of Miatas to punt around to our heart's content. The thirst remains, however, for the company to bring us back the zoom-zoom with a fully-fledged sports car. As reported by Jalopnik, the company's recent patent filings might hint at just such a possibility. The images were spotted on a Japanese blog, regarding 14 patents Mazda has applied for recently. The most notable among them is a patent regarding a two-door sports car with an aluminum space frame design.

Japan Patent Office Several details from the patent diagram bear a striking similarity to the RX-Vision concept of 2015.

Interestingly, the diagrams in the patent filings are remarkably similar to the basic outline of the brand's RX-Vision concept, first made public back in 2015. Details around the door opening, quarter window and rear window are all reminiscent of that design. There's also a sharp, angular cutout which matches the shape of the former concept's taillights almost identically.

These filings are not direct evidence that a car matching the description of the RX-Vision will enter production. It's more of a smoking gun, a hint at what Mazda has been cooking up behind closed doors. There's every chance that placeholder graphics from the existing concept design were used for the patent simply because they're already public. However, the fact that these filings exist at all tells us that the company is doing work on a two-door sports car, at least to some degree. It bears looking back just a little earlier, too, with the same blog posting other Mazda patent filings back in 2019, which show a driver sitting in a low-slung, sportscar-like fashion. Notably, several details on the chassis shown in that filing match the new release this month.

Japan Patent Office Do you ever look upon a wireframe person with burning envy?