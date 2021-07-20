Speeding Camry Soars Over California Highway in Hollywood-Style Crash

Car crashes take on different forms, from the minor annoyance of a fender-bender to the more critical kind that involves the attention of emergency services. But every once in a while there's a car crash so bizarre that you just have to figure out how it went down—this is one of those accidents.

Around 7:19 a.m. local time on July 14, a speeding Toyota Camry in Yuba City, California was caught on camera as it flew through the air and landed hard on the pavement below. The incident was reported on by CBS Sacramento and a video was posted to YouTube where it quickly became a viral hit.