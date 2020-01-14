Vintage Fiat Panda 4×4 Born Again as All-Electric Adventurer

The Fiat Panda 4x4 is one of the most notable city cars in existence—at least if you're from Europe. The diminutive box is mechanically simple and was one of the very first production cars to sport a transversely-mounted engine powering all four wheels. It's nothing short of an icon in its home country of Italy, which is why Italian publication Car&Vintage commissioned a sweet EV conversion of a few lucky Pandas to celebrate the outlet's a half-million followers on Instagram. Born from one of the many million Panda cars produced since 1980, Pandina Jones—the name inspired by everyone's favorite daredevil archaeologist—was gracefully brought into the 21st century by Garage Italia, a restoration shop based in Milan that specializes in piecing together various old vehicles, especially Fiats. But unlike your typical back-to-factory rebuilds, the shop went with an environmentally conscious electric powertrain to replace the original 48-horsepower 965cc engine.

Even now, this Panda isn't likely to deliver break-neck speeds; the small battery and electric motor (specs not given) are said to top out at around 72 mph. Fully charging Pandina Jones will take between three and eight hours. On a topped-off battery, the car will deliver a mild 62 miles of range which, admittedly, is likely more than adequate for a quick trip around some quaint Italian city, as Fiat intended from the factory. You might notice that the car still proudly displays its factory "4x4" badging. Despite having just one electric motor under the hood to power the small car, Garage Italia made an executive decision to retain the factory Steyr-built drivetrain, so all four wheels are still powered. If this little adventurer strays from the beaten path, take solace that it can handle a lot— just don't expect it to get you off the grid.

