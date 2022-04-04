Ford’s 281-HP Electric Crate Motor Is for Sale Again at $4,000

Ease of application aside, having driven a few EV-swapped vehicles before I can say that virtually nothing in the modern automotive landscape gets me more excited than the idea of classic cars revitalized with new drivetrains. It's worth the effort. My personal favorite swap I've had the pleasure to drive, an HPEVS dual-AC34 swapped Maserati Biturbo still equipped with a factory dogleg-five-speed manual and powered with a bunch of Smart car batteries, offered about 130 hp and 230 pound-feet on tap to the rear wheels and it was an absolute riot. The instant torque in a classic car is already fun; throw in the freedom to play with weight distribution, power delivery, and drivetrain format, and the potential is unparalleled. As drop-in motors with more and more power like the Eluminator become common and batteries are easier to come by secondhand, I can imagine a nirvana of hot-rodding the likes of which I've never seen in my lifetime.

