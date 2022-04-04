Ford’s 281-HP Electric Crate Motor Is for Sale Again at $4,000

Ford nabbed the collective car community's attention last year with its newest performance motor, the Eluminator. Essentially, it offered a high-performance transverse electric motor as a crate option ripped straight from the Mustang Mach-E. With a drop-in, proven electric motor for sale, it's no surprise hot rodders latched on. It sold out almost immediately.
Now it's back, and you can have one for $4,095 directly from Ford Performance.
The Eluminator spec sheet appears the same as before. It gets 281 hp and 317 pound-feet of torque, all in a 205-pound, 22.5-inch wide package. It looks to be up in price from roughly $3,900 to just under $4,100 but in the current market of drop-in EV drivetrain swaps, that's a solid deal for the power numbers and fun factor the Eluminator offers. Ford previously built a SEMA exhibition truck based on a 1978 F-100 with two Eluminators slapped in for a combined 480 hp to all four wheels, if you need inspiration on how to use a package like this.
Unfortunately, the Eluminator still will need a traction inverter, a control system, and a battery to be fully operational, so it's not quite plug-and-play. But then again, since when are any motor swaps that easy?