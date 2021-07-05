Inside the Impossible Dream of the Nuclear-Powered 1958 Ford Nucleon

In 1958, Ford showed the world a car like it had never seen before, one powered by a small nuclear reactor. The Ford Nucleon, as it was christened, was envisioned as a car capable of driving more than 5,000 miles between fueling stops, appealing to a postwar fixation with convenience that has dominated American consumerism since. Like some other midcentury nuclear fantasies, though, the Nucleon never came to fruition, in part due to engineering problems we still struggle with to this day. Before we examine why the Nucleon could never be, let's get a better grasp of the car itself, starting with its utterly comical dimensions. Ford's press materials envisaged the Nucleon stretching 200.3 inches long and 77.4 wide, making it as long as the new Ford Maverick compact pickup, but slightly wider. Its roof was said to measure just 41.4 inches high, making it less than an inch taller than the legendarily low-slung Ford GT40.

By far its silliest proportion, though, would have been its wheelbase, said to be just 69.4 inches, or almost a foot shorter than the original Mini. Presumably, its wheels were so closely spaced and mounted so far aft to support the weight of its onboard reactor, which pushed the cabin out ahead of the front axle similar to another mid-engined Ford oddity. Ford called the Nucleon's reactor a "power capsule," which it imagined having an easily serviced radioactive core. This would generate power for "electronic torque converters," presumably an electric motor-generator arrangement like that of a series hybrid.

To Americans in 1958, some of whose homes were powered by a nuclear reactor for the first time that year, it must have seemed a matter of time before browline glasses-wearing engineers worked out a way to shrink the technology down to automotive scale. Then, they imagined, cars like the Ford Nucleon could find their ways to dealerships. But the Ford Nucleon concept all but vanished after 1958, because nuclear energy technology was—and still is—nowhere near ready to power a mass-produced passenger car. As explained to The Drive by Professor & Eminent Scholar in Systems Engineering Dr. L. Dale Thomas, Deputy Director of the Propulsion Research Center at the University of Alabama in Huntsville, the problem with an automotive-scale reactor isn't with accommodating the radioactive core, but with handling the energy it releases.

