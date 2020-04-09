New 26:38 Cannonball Record Allegedly Set With America On Pause Over COVID-19

Cannonball Run records are as difficult to obtain as they are controversial in the enthusiast community. They require precise planning, impeccable driving, a good deal of luck and a willingness to break the law in state after state. But with America's roads emptied by stay-at-home orders related to the coronavirus pandemic, it seems one team took advantage of this once-in-our-lifetimes chance to set a new record for a cross-country sprint in an Audi A8L: 26 hours and 38 minutes, or about 45 minutes faster than the mark set in 2019 by Arne Toman, Doug Tabbutt, and Berkeley Chadwick.

The names of those involved in this cross-country sprint are yet to be released, because again, this is highly illegal stuff. Here's where we must point out the absolute lunacy of pulling this stunt this weekend, when America's emergency services are gearing up to deal with the waves of disease spreading through the states. They do not need to be dealing with the aftermath of a high-speed crash involving a cannonballing Audi right now—especially given the sketchy marine fuel tank trunk setup visible in the Audi's post-run pic.