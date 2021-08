A week ago, this 1992 Fiat Panda 4x4 sat on a boat. Twenty minutes ago, it was covered in dust in a freight warehouse. Now, after a rudimentary pre-drive check and a fresh tank of gas, it’s buzzing along on a sprawling, ten-lane Texas freeway. I don't think Turin saw that coming when it built the car almost three decades ago.

And the little lifted hatchback is actually one of two matching Pandas that came over together earlier this summer in a shipping container from Genoa, Italy. In short order, one would become known as “The Good Panda" and the other “The Bad Panda,” although they would swap titles a couple of times as we uncovered more of their quirks. For now, they were simply, “The Pandas.” They arrived to help prove a point. Conventional wisdom will tell you that Fiat Panda 4x4s aren’t worth importing here—too cheap, too niche, too strange in this large land. But we had a hunch that was wrong. That's why we set out to ship a pair of Panda 4x4s over from Italy, register them, fix them, drive them, and sell one on Bring a Trailer to hopefully cover the cost of everything for both vehicles, which would leave its lucky importer/owner driving away in a "free" car.