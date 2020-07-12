The Winnebago Heli-Home Was a Real Flying RV That Needs to Make a Comeback in 2020

The motorhome seems like a great idea until you have to actually drive it somewhere. As it turns out, the car and the house don't have enough in common to be the best fit. But what about a house and a helicopter—what is the latter if not an airborne box that can be filled with the comforts of home? I guess that was the thought behind the Winnebago Heli-Home, a real flying RV that was actually marketed and sold by Winnebago in the late 1970s. A pretty perfect idea for vacations in 2020, too.

I would like to begin by saying that it's unfortunate Winnebago didn't actually try to make an existing RV model fly a la Eagle 5 in Spaceballs, but reality has its stubborn limits. Instead, beginning in 1975 it worked with a company called Orlando Helicopter Airways to acquire a fleet of ex-military Siksorky S-55 transport helicopters (also known as the H-19) and convert these surplus machines into something a little more homey.