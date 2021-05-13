Watch an Oregon State Trooper Risk His Life to Take Out a Wrong-Way Camry Driver

An onboard camera captured the moment an Oregon State Police trooper intercepted a wrong-way driver, risking their own life to ram the errant vehicle off the road, potentially saving others' lives in the process.

According to a Facebook post by the OSP and a report by the Baker City Herald, OSP dispatch received dozens of calls at 1:59 p.m. reporting a silver sedan traveling westbound on eastbound Interstate 84 near milepost 342. Within minutes, Senior Trooper Andrew McClay located the vehicle, a Toyota Camry, and positioned his Ford Expedition police cruiser in the oncoming lane to block the car. The moment of impact was recorded by a nearby Tesla, whose owner has since shared the footage online.