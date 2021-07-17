BMW Radio Ad Banned Over Complaint About ‘Irresponsible Revving’

In the UK, apparently, regulations about radio spots for car companies prohibit the sound of a revving engine. BMW’s M brand felt the sting of that rule this week when one of its ads was banned by the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) in the UK, which governs advertisements and deems which are responsible. And, in this case, which ads are not. All it took was one complaint to the ASA that the ad was irresponsible, reported the UK's Express. The regulating group agreed, and it was officially pulled.

According to the Express, the ad starts with the revving of a BMW engine, segues to an announcer saying "We could use big words like striking, muscular or captivating to tell you what it looks like. Or we could use an alluring combination of colorful words to describe exactly what it feels like. But all you really want to hear is this." Then the motor is revved again, louder this time. (I tried to find a copy of the radio spot because I wanted to hear it myself, to no avail.) ASA article 20.1 says that motoring advertisements “must not encourage dangerous, competitive, inconsiderate or irresponsible driving or motorcycling. Advertisements must not suggest that driving or motorcycling safely is staid or boring.” Is the sound of acceleration within the speed limits inherently dangerous? Asking for a friend.

